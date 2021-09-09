As the Eurozone recovers, markets are looking for ECB stimulus clues.

As the eurozone economy recovers from the epidemic and inflation rises, European Central Bank governors will meet on Thursday under pressure to clarify their stimulus exit plans.

After countries reduced their antiviral limitations, the economy of the 19-nation club grew by a better-than-expected 2.2 percent between April and June, according to revised numbers released this week.

The ECB now has the difficult task of deciding when and how to reduce its substantial financial assistance while without jeopardizing the recovery or causing market jitters.

The Federal Reserve has already indicated that it may begin reducing stimulus measures by the end of the year in the United States, where the recovery is considered to be further along.

The ECB’s 25-member governing council will convene for only the second time since the Frankfurt institution lifted its inflation target marginally, the first time since 2003.

The bank is now aiming for two percent inflation, rather than below that amount, and will accept a brief overshoot or undershoot.

Inflation in the eurozone hit 3% in August, the highest level in a decade, thanks to one-off effects from the epidemic and worldwide shortages of semiconductors, plastics, and steel.

Consumer prices are expected to grow higher in the coming months before dropping back, according to ECB president Christine Lagarde, who earlier committed to “look through” what the bank believes is a temporary inflation surge.

Last month, Isabel Schnabel, a member of the ECB’s executive board, said, “We are more concerned about the inflation rate being too low in the longer term than than too high.”

As a result, despite some more hawkish ECB members signaling a willingness to roll down stimulus, commentators do not foresee any adjustments to the ECB’s record low interest rates or any tweaks to its enormous bond-purchasing program.

However, given the “uncertainties concerning the pandemic and supply chain disruptions,” economist Marcel Fratzscher of the Berlin-based DIW think-tank said the ECB would not want to tighten its ultra-loose monetary policy too quickly.

At a time when the more contagious Delta form is pushing up infection numbers across Europe, Lagarde is anticipated to use her 1230 GMT press conference to emphasize the ECB’s cautious and flexible approach to aiding the recovery.

Some analysts believe the ECB may recognise the recovery by decreasing the pace of its monthly emergency bond purchases – without calling it a “tapering” or “winding down” of the program.

The 2.2-trillion-euro (1.85-trillion-euro) figure.