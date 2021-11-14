As the EU prepares to sanction Belarus, dozens of migrants are detained.

Hundreds of migrants have been caught after crossing the border from Belarus into Poland, according to Warsaw, which warned of a larger breakthrough ahead of an EU meeting to tighten sanctions against Belarus.

On Saturday, 50 migrants “by force” breached the tightly guarded EU and NATO border in the village of Starzyna, police stated on Twitter.

The border guard stated they were all caught later and that they could see indicators of “a larger effort at breaching the border today.”

Thousands of Middle Eastern migrants have camped out on the EU-Belarus border, causing a standoff between the EU and US on one side and Belarus and its allies on the other.