As the EU Chief considers mandating Covid vaccinations, the WHO issues a “toxic mix” warning.

The World Health Organization said on Wednesday that a “toxic cocktail” of low immunisation rates and testing was fueling the spread of new Covid-19 types, while Europe’s top official said it was time to “consider mandatory vaccination.”

The Omicron variety, which was initially reported to the World Health Organization by South Africa a week ago, has quickly spread across continents, casting doubt on economic forecasts and raising fears of another harsh winter in the northern hemisphere.

“We have a poisonous mix of low vaccine coverage and extremely low testing globally — a recipe for breeding and amplifying variations,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated, warning the globe that the Delta variant “accounts for practically all cases.”

“To reduce Delta transfer and save lives, we must employ the instruments we already have. And if we accomplish that, we’ll be able to avoid Omicron transmission and save lives “he stated

Omicron instances have been found in over a dozen nations and territories, including Australia, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Canada, Israel, Italy, Nigeria, and Portugal. Tedros predicted that number would rise.

According to the WHO, determining whether Omicron is more transmissible and whether it causes more severe disease, as well as the efficiency of therapies and vaccinations against the variant, could take several weeks.

However, its discovery and proliferation have shown that the nearly two-year global battle against Covid-19 is far from over.

Although only individual member states can impose vaccine mandates, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said it was “understandable and appropriate” to consider ways to “promote and potentially think about mandatory vaccination” in the bloc.

Austria has already announced that Covid vaccinations will be mandatory in February, Germany is considering doing the same, and Greece said on Tuesday that vaccines will be required for those over the age of 60.

Children aged five to eleven who are at risk of severe Covid should be designated a “priority group” for immunization, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

The OECD, a global economic organization, warned that Omicron might jeopardize the global recovery and decreased growth forecasts for 2021 from 5.7 percent to 5.6 percent.

The recovery has “lost momentum and is becoming increasingly lopsided,” according to the Paris-based organization, and will remain “precarious” until vaccines are distributed globally.

Hundreds of countries have enacted travel restrictions, the majority of them are aimed at countries in southern Africa. Japan halted new flight bookings into the country on Wednesday.

