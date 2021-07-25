As the electric shift accelerates, Europe will increase battery production.

Europe is trying to build its own battery production base as electric car sales take off and petrol engines are set to be phased out by 2035.

Far from becoming self-sufficient, Europe must increase local battery production as a matter of national security as well as a boost for businesses and jobs.

Electric car batteries, which can weigh up to 600 kilograms (1,300 pounds), account for a significant portion of the vehicle’s worth.

They are currently primarily manufactured in Asia, with China, South Korea, and Japan being the top producers.

The European Commission set a timeline for the bloc’s transition to electric automobiles when it announced in mid-July that it planned to stop the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles by 2035.

Many automakers have stated plans to transition to electric vehicles after sensing which way the wind is blowing with governments.

Daimler, the latest, announced last week that starting in 2025, it will only launch electric vehicle platforms as it prepares for a full transition to electric vehicles by 2030.

Governments aren’t the only ones driving change; according to the most recent European data, electric automobiles doubled their market share in the second quarter of 2021.

If Europe intends to transition to electric vehicles, it will require a large number of batteries.

According to Transport & Environment, a non-governmental organization, there are currently proposals to spend 40 billion euros ($47 billion) in 38 European plants that could produce 1,000 gigawatt hours of batteries per year, after years of poor progress.

According to the study, a battery capacity of 60 kilowatt hours would be enough to power 16.7 million automobiles.

Sweden’s Northvolt is one such endeavor, with a facility under construction to generate batteries with a total capacity of 150 gigawatt hours by 2030.

Volkswagen is a big partner, and the German automaker plans to develop five additional factories.

Daimler said this week that it would establish eight battery plants for its Mercedes-Benz and Smart cars throughout the world.

Stellantis aims to develop five plants in Europe and North America, including ones for Fiat, Chrysler, Jeep, and Peugeot.

Tesla plans to establish its first European “gigafactory” near Berlin later this year, claiming it will be the world’s largest battery cell production site in 2030, with a capacity of 250 gigawatt hours.

Maros Sefcovic, Vice President of the European Commission, recently stated that the proposed factories put the EU "well on pace to."