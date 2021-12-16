As the election approaches, Macron teases future ‘Ambitions.’

In a lengthy prime-time TV interview on Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron proclaimed his future “ambitions” for the country but declined to formally launch his candidacy for a second term. Macron defended his record as an economic reformer.

Following a rare two-hour press conference last week to outline his European objectives, the 43-year-old French president sat down with TF1 journalists as campaigning for next April’s election heats up.

“If your question is, ‘Are you looking ahead?’, then the answer is, ‘Do you have objectives for our country, for the French people beyond next April?’ When asked if he would run for another five-year term, the centrist said, “Clearly.”

“I never believed we’d be able to complete everything in five years,” he added in the pre-recorded interview, which aired on Wednesday evening.

He maintained, though, that he needed to keep focused on governing before giving the people a “strong and real reaction” to his candidacy.

In addition to his recent media appearances, the country’s youngest-ever president, who was elected in 2017, has been travelling small towns and rural France in what has resembled grassroots campaigning in recent weeks.

Observers believe he appears keen on playing for time, like his predecessors Francois Mitterrand and Nicolas Sarkozy, by using the presidential megaphone and the perks of his office as late as possible.

He said, “I’ll keep going till the last quarter of an hour.”

Another factor favoring a late announcement is France’s rotating presidency of the European Union, which begins on January 1 and will see Macron define the official EU agenda.

After years of keeping journalists at arm’s length, recent polling improvements by some of his opponents next year could explain his unexpected desire to open up to the media.

RTL radio will broadcast a special program on Friday in which he will answer questions from schoolchildren.

According to a poll released last week by the Elabe survey company, the former investment banker will lose the second round of the race on April 24 to right-winger Valerie Pecresse of the Republicans party for the first time.

Since obtaining her party’s candidacy on December 4, Pecresse, the aggressive head of the greater Paris area and a former minister under Sarkozy, has seen a large jump in the polls.

She led the charge against Wednesday night’s TV interview, claiming it demonstrated an unequal playing field for those vying for the Elysee Palace.

