As the election approaches, Macron is in full campaign mode.

Emmanuel Macron, the French president, has not to proclaim his desire to run for a second term in next year’s election, but his objectives are clear, and his unofficial campaigning is attracting criticism.

Following a rare two-hour news conference last week to describe his European objectives, the 43-year-old president will sit down for a lengthy prime-time television interview on Wednesday evening to discuss home policies.

The unexpected burst of transparency has not gone ignored by a leader who has always kept the media at arm’s length and once theorised his role as acting like Jupiter, the Roman god of the sky.

Neither have a series of trips to small-town and rural France, where he strolled along gorgeous cobblestone streets, stopping to chat with shopkeepers and sipping wine in tiny cafés.

When asked if he would seek re-election by a reporter last week, he responded with humour, saying the query was “a show of devotion, a latent longing, almost an appeal.”

“The most important thing in the moment we are living through is that our institutions continue to work in the most steady way possible,” he added, avoiding the subject.

Macron, like his predecessors Francois Mitterrand and Nicolas Sarkozy, appears to be playing for time, extending the use of the presidential megaphone and the privileges of his position as long as feasible.

Another factor favoring a late announcement is France’s rotating presidency of the European Union, which begins on January 1 and will see Macron define the official EU agenda.

“Emmanuel Macron is president of the republic, elected for five years, not four and a half,” top ruling party MP Christophe Castaner, one of Macron’s closest allies, said French television channel France 2 on Tuesday.

“That the president is thinking, that he is analyzing things is normal,” he continued, “but he is the president of the country in the meanwhile.”

“Not campaigning is more of a disadvantage than an advantage for us,” says government spokesperson Gabriel Attal, “since the reality is that it offers us less opportunity to respond to criticism.”

According to sources, while a late announcement was always in Macron’s plans, the mood of the public and the dynamics of his competitors might sway his calculations.

For the first time, a poll released last week by the Elabe survey organization showed the former investment banker losing the second round of the race on April 24 to right-wing Republican Valerie Pecresse.

