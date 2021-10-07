As the election approaches, Czech Communists face a historic defeat.

A video clip titled “farewellcomrades” has gone viral ahead of this week’s Czech elections, in which the Communist Party risks a parliamentary wipeout 32 years after the Velvet Revolution overthrew it.

The scene depicts a long line for food, which is evocative of the long lines that existed in Czechoslovakia between 1948 and 1989 under the former Communist command economy.

The party now faces tumbling out of parliament for the first time since World War II, more than three decades after Czechs toppled the government.

“Their support base is dwindling or deserting them for other parties,” said Otto Eibl, a political expert at Masaryk University in Brno, the Czech Republic’s second largest city.

He told AFP, “And they’re plainly not able to remodel themselves in a way that would secure their longevity.”

In the 200-seat Czech lower house of parliament, the Communist Party now has 15 seats, down from 33 in 2013-2017.

Despite its efforts to win young voters born during Communist control, opinion surveys before of the parliamentary election reveal that it risks falling short of the five percent voter support required for any political party to enter parliament.

It’s also dealing with a reputation problem for its far-left credentials after supporting controversial billionaire Prime Minister Andrej Babis’ minority government.

The formal name of the party is the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia, which has already suffered significant losses in regional elections this year.

Katerina Konecna, a Czech Communist MEP, says that her party has struggled to adapt to a pluralistic democracy in which “groups that can sell themselves prevail.”

Vojtech Filip, the party’s current chairman, has been at the helm since 2005 and has promised to step down after the election.

During his reign, not much has changed.

Three years ago, the Communists accepted Babis’ offer to help his populist ANO (YES) party form a government with the left-wing Social Democrats.

Babis, a businessman who specializes in agricultural and chemical products, has been accused of hiding money in tax havens and of having a conflict of interest, according to the Pandora Papers.

After three decades in opposition, the Communists’ support for Babis was their closest approach to power since 1989, but it could well have been their political swan song.

“By effectively joining the administration, the Communists lost their standing as a protest movement,” said Josef Mlejnek, a Prague-based researcher.

