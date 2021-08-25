As the effectiveness of COVID vaccines declines due to the Delta Surge, Johnson & Johnson’s Booster seems promising.

On Wednesday, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stated that booster doses of its one-shot COVID vaccination produced a “strong” response against the highly contagious Delta form.

The pharmaceutical claimed that its booster dosage injection generated a “rapid and robust increase in spike-binding antibodies” after two Phase 1/2a tests of roughly 2,000 people who had previously been inoculated with its single-dose vaccine.

Over the period of 28 days after receiving the booster shot, antibodies grow nine-fold, according to Johnson & Johnson.

In a statement, Mathai Mammen, worldwide head of Janssen Research & Development at Johnson & Johnson, said, “We have proven that a single dose of our COVID-19 vaccine induces strong and robust immune responses that are lasting and persistent beyond eight months.”

“These new findings also show that a booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination boosts antibody responses in study participants who have already received our vaccine.”

Antibody levels rose in research participants aged 18 to 55 and those aged 65 and more who received a lesser dose of the vaccine.

On Tuesday, Johnson & Johnson published its findings in the medRxiv journal.

The business said it is presently collaborating with the Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the European Medicines Agency on the booster dose.

According to CNN, the Johnson & Johnson one-dose COVID vaccine was approved for emergency use at the end of February and has been provided to nearly 14 million Americans.

The announcement from Johnson & Johnson comes only days after the FDA approved the Pfizer COVID vaccine on Monday, and just days after the Biden administration pushed for all Americans to get a booster shot starting Sept. 20 – eight months after their second dosage of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

The J&J vaccination news comes as the CDC revealed fresh study on Tuesday revealing that the effectiveness of COVID immunizations may be fading, since the Delta variation accounts for the majority of virus cases in the United States, according to CDC data, as reported by USA Today.

According to the CDC, vaccination efficacy declined in fully vaccinated healthcare workers as the Delta variant spread, which could be due to the vaccine’s immunity fading over time, the Delta strain’s enhanced transmissibility, or other causes.

