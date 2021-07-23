As the ECB tries a new message, European stocks rise.

On Thursday, most European stock markets rose further, but the euro fell slightly as the European Central Bank updated information on its pandemic-related stimulus program.

Oil prices were somewhat higher in the meantime, after a rough start to the week.

In early trading in New York, the Dow Jones index was little changed as investors digested a slew of generally positive company earnings.

They also studied the most recent weekly jobs statistics from the United States, which revealed that fresh unemployment benefit applications increased unexpectedly to 419,000.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank has stated that monetary assistance will continue to be provided as fears about the fast-spreading Delta strain of the coronavirus mount.

In addition, the ECB released a new “forward guidance” statement that will provide investors with information on the bank’s expected future interest rate and bond purchase decisions.

The majority of its choices, on the other hand, had been foreshadowed, and onlookers were not taken aback.

“The European Central Bank today changed its future guidance on interest rates after sharpening its strategy two weeks ago,” said Holger Schmieding, an economist at Berenberg Bank.

“However, do these developments have an impact on the policy outlook? “Not in our opinion,” he replied.

ING bank’s Carsten Brzeski believes the ECB has shifted “towards more dovishness,” focusing more on the likelihood of inflation exceeding its revised objective of 2%.

Traders worry that when economies reopen, increasing inflation will force central banks to hike interest rates, stifling the recovery, a move the ECB appears to have discounted for the time being.

Stock markets in Asia ended the day higher as concerns about the Delta version of the coronavirus were overshadowed by earnings reports that showed corporations were doing well.

AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould said, “Part of the narrative underpinning the… (stocks) bounce in the last couple of days has been the belief that support for economies might be sustained for longer as the world stares down the barrel of increased Covid infections due to the Delta version.”

Following it, the ECB’s announcements backed up that viewpoint.

FTSE 100: DOWN 0.5 percent at 6,966.41 points in London.

DAX 30 in Frankfurt is up 0.5 percent to 15,506.39.

CAC 40 in Paris is up 0.3 percent to 6,486.51 points.

EURO STOXX 50: 4,058.70, up 0.8 percent.

New York – The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 0.1 percent at 34,757.31.

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong is up 1.8 percent to 27,723.84. (close)

Shanghai Composite: 3,574.73, up 0.3 percent (close)

Tokyo – Nikkei 225: Holiday closure

Euro/dollar: $1.1796 is down from $1.1801. Brief News from Washington Newsday.