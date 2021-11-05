As the Delta Wave subsides, the US economy adds jobs.

As the Delta wave of the illness faded, more Americans returned to work in October, showing that the world’s largest economy had overcome the challenge given by the virus and providing President Joe Biden with a much-needed lift.

The Labor Department released a better-than-expected data on Friday showing that the US economy added 531,000 jobs last month and the jobless rate fell to 4.6 percent, both evidence of a robust hiring pace by American firms.

It was exactly the kind of news Biden needed after a week in which his party lost a landslide in a state governorship election, and the fate of one of the two spending bills on which he has placed his presidency remains unknown, even as House lawmakers prepare to vote on both later Friday.

Biden praised the government’s “historically strong recovery,” which he credited to huge stimulus expenditure and the fast deployment of vaccines.

“The United States of America is getting back to work. More Americans are benefiting from our economy “At the White House, he stated.

He said the decline in unemployment benefit applications in recent weeks is a “hint we’re on the right track.”

Workers were hired in firms across the economy, according to the data, from manufacturing to transportation and warehousing to leisure and hospitality, which includes bars and restaurants, which were hit hard when the epidemic broke out.

Mark Zandi of Moody’s Analytics tweeted, “We got an unambiguously excellent October jobs report — huge job gain, unemployment declined, hours worked increased, and wage growth is high.”

“Strong signs that the economy is revving back up as the Delta-wave of the pandemic goes down,” he said.

As the fast-spreading Delta variant hampered operations again in August and September, the pace of hiring slowed, but the latest data delivered welcome news, with revisions showing hiring was 235,000 higher than previously reported.

Over the last three months, the economy has added an average of 442,000 jobs per month.

However, the data showed that 4.2 million employment were still absent from the economy in February 2020, before the world’s largest Covid-19 outbreak began, indicating that much work remains to be done.

According to the data, the number of permanent job losers and persons on temporary layoffs has remained stable during the month and is still greater than before the pandemic.

The labor force participation rate is the percentage of persons who are working or seeking for job.