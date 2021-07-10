As the Delta Virus wreaks havoc over the world, Catalonia, Spain, reimposes virus rules.

In the face of mounting coronavirus infections, the Spanish region of Catalonia was prepared to reimpose virus restrictions on Saturday, as the highly contagious Delta strain drove nations around the world to halt a long-awaited return to normalcy.

The highly transmissible Delta form, initially discovered in India, is spreading around the world as countries rush to vaccinate their populations in order to prevent new outbreaks that are increasingly hitting the unvaccinated young.

Officials in the autonomous region in northeastern Spain said they had no choice but to reimpose limits after a “exponential” increase in instances in recent days.

Nightclubs will close this weekend, and participation in outdoor activities involving more than 500 people will require a negative Covid-19 test or confirmation of immunization.

“The epidemic is far from over; the new variations are very contagious, and major portions of the population remain unvaccinated,” Patricia Plaja, a regional government spokesperson, said at a press briefing.

Controls will be re-imposed as well. Saturday is in the Netherlands, where illnesses increased sevenfold in a week, a spike attributed on the Delta type by officials.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte has ordered the closing of all nightclubs and a reduction in restaurant hours, with diners being forced to maintain a 1.5-meter social distance.

However, the new restrictions do not imply that the Netherlands will return to its prior state of lockdown or curfew, and Rutte guaranteed that the Dutch people will still be able to enjoy a “wonderful summer.”

Despite an increase in cases in Thailand, which will impose a curfew from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. on Monday in Bangkok and nine other provinces to halt a severe third wave of infections that began in April, officials were similarly upbeat.

“We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause people who live in places with stringent restrictions, but this will help disease control efforts significantly. Thailand will triumph,” said Apisamai Srirangson, the task force’s assistant spokeswoman.

Residents will also be prohibited from congregating in groups of more than five persons, and public transportation will be suspended beginning at 9 p.m. each night. Within malls, supermarkets, restaurants, banks, pharmacy, and electronics stores can remain open, but other establishments must close.

Further south, the Delta virus is wreaking havoc in Indonesia, which received emergency supplies from Singapore on Friday as the country continues to report hundreds of deaths and tens of thousands of cases per day.

Hospitals are trying to keep up, and many are turning away new patients.