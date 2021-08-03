As the Delta Variant Surges, Biden touts his leadership role in vaccinating the world.

President Joe Biden hailed his achievements in combating the Delta variety, which has cut a fatal swath across the globe, saying the US had provided more over 100 million Covid-19 vaccine doses internationally — more than all other countries combined.

The statement, which comes after the government met its July 4 goal of getting 70 percent of American adults to get at least one shot, marked “just the beginning” of US efforts to aid the global fight against the pandemic, according to the White House.

In a nationwide address, Biden stated, “As of today, we have supplied almost 110 million medicines to 65 nations.”

“These vaccination gifts from the United States are completely free. He went on to say, “We’re not selling.” “There is no bias, and there are no stipulations. This is for the sake of saving lives. That is all there is to it.”

The coronavirus outbreak has killed at least 4.2 million people worldwide since it began in late 2019, including 613,679 people in the United States, which is the worst-affected country.

Early this year, the availability of vaccines saw the daily toll of new cases in many countries decrease considerably, but the highly contagious Delta strain has since been driving soaring infections.

The United States has supplied 111.7 million doses of vaccine, largely through the Covax worldwide vaccine distribution system, but also in collaboration with organizations like the African Union and CARICOM.

“According to the United Nations, this is more than all other countries’ donations combined,” Biden said.

Indonesia, the Philippines, Colombia, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and South Africa are among the major beneficiaries of donated vaccination doses.

The United States will begin shipping 500 million Pfizer medicines to 100 low-income nations later this month, as part of a vow to buy and donate 500 million Pfizer doses.

Even as the US ramped up its efforts to supply vaccines overseas, Biden urged Americans to be vaccinated, saying that the virus is spreading like wildfire among the unvaccinated.

“It’s heartbreaking, especially considering it might have been avoided,” he said.

As the number of cases rises, the immunization campaign is regaining momentum after a hiatus of many months, particularly among young people, the poor, and ethnic minorities in historically conservative areas like the South and Midwest.

However, in a society where both masks and vaccines have become politicized, Biden called on local officials, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, to cease preventing companies and schools from imposing mask laws.

“If you aren’t willing to assist at. Brief News from Washington Newsday.