As the Delta Variant spreads, the success of the China Virus is jeopardized.

A coronavirus cluster that started in Nanjing has now spread to five provinces and Beijing, putting hundreds of thousands of people on lockdown as authorities try to contain the largest outbreak in months.

China has previously boasted of its effectiveness in containing the epidemic within its borders, having imposed the world’s first virus lockdown in early 2020 as Covid-19 spread across the country from Wuhan in the center.

However, after an epidemic caused by the fast-spreading Delta variety broke out at Nanjing airport in eastern Jiangsu province earlier this month, that record has been jeopardized.

After nine cleaners at Nanjing Lukou International Airport tested positive on July 20, the city announced a total of 184 local coronavirus cases on Friday.

The Nanjing cluster, which officials have established is the highly transmissible Delta strain, has been connected to at least 206 illnesses across the country.

Ding Jie, a Nanjing health official, said, “It was discovered that these cleaners took part in cleaning the cabin of airplane CA910 from Russia on July 10.”

Hundreds of thousands of people have been detained in Jiangsu province, the capital of which is Nanjing, and the city has tested all of its 9.2 million residents twice.

According to municipal officials, 41,000 individuals in nine housing estates in Beijing’s Changping district were placed under lockdown on Thursday after two locally transmitted cases were discovered.

The infections are the capital’s first locally reported occurrences in six months.

The outbreak is the largest in terms of geographic scope in several months, posing a challenge to China’s vigorous containment efforts, which have depended on mass testing, lockdowns, and rapid contact tracing.

Nanjing airport authorities have been accused of “bad supervision and unprofessional administration,” including failing to separate cleaning employees who worked on international flights from those who worked on domestic planes, according to China’s top disciplinary watchdog.

Last week, local media quoted a prominent doctor in Nanjing as saying that most of the early patients had been vaccinated, prompting online users to question the efficacy of domestic vaccines.

In a social media post on Thursday, leading Shanghai infectious disease expert Zhang Wenhong said, “If the goal is to slow down the spread and reduce the mortality rate, [Chinese vaccinations] can afford a certain degree of protection.”

“However, eliminating the virus may be a goal that the existing vaccine is unable to achieve.”

After at least 18 cases were traced to Zhangjiajie in Hunan province, the tourist city has become another focal point of the latest outbreak. Brief News from Washington Newsday.