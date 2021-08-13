As the Delta Variant rages, Facebook postpones its return to campus.

Due to an increase in cases of the Delta version of the coronavirus, Facebook employees will not be able to return to work until early next year.

The world’s most popular social media platform established a new goal of having employees back on its campuses in January, but pledged to give them plenty of notice.

In response to an AFP enquiry, a Facebook representative said, “Data, not dates, dictates our approach to returning to the workplace.”

“We are continuing to monitor the situation and working with specialists to ensure that our preparations for returning to work put everyone’s safety first.”

For the time being, the data reveals an increase in Covid instances based on the Delta variation, according to the spokeswoman.

Returning workers will need to get vaccinated against Covid-19, according to Google, Facebook, and Microsoft.

People at Facebook’s workplaces are also required to wear masks, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated.

Microsoft’s earliest date for completely restarting US facilities is October 4, according to the computer behemoth based in Washington state.

E-commerce behemoth Amazon has stated that staff will not return to the company’s headquarters until January of next year, rather than September as planned.

Google placed its campuses off-limits to unvaccinated employees earlier this month and extended its global work-from-home option until October 18.

Unions and opponents of mandates have spoken out against mandatory vaccines, citing concerns about human liberty as justifications.