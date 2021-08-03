As the Delta Variant Increases, the United States Promotes Its Leadership Role In Vaccinating The World.

As President Joe Biden trumpets his success in combating the Delta variety carving a deadly swath across the globe, the US announced Tuesday that it has provided more than 100 million Covid-19 vaccine doses internationally – more than all other countries combined.

The statement, which comes after the government met its July 4 goal of getting 70 percent of American adults to get at least one shot, marked “just the beginning” of US efforts to aid the global fight against the pandemic, according to the White House.

At least 4.2 million people have died as a result of the outbreak, with the United States being the worst-affected country with 613,679 deaths.

Vaccine availability helped to reduce the daily toll of new cases in many nations throughout the spring, but the highly contagious Delta form has subsequently been driving up infections.

Biden was scheduled to speak at 1945 GMT about a “key piece of his strategy to terminate the Covid-19 pandemic: limiting the virus’s spread abroad,” according to a White House statement.

The US has sent 111.7 million doses of vaccine to 60 nations, primarily through the Covax international vaccine distribution system, but also in collaboration with groups like the African Union and the Caribbean Community, or CARICOM.

The White House stated, “According to the United Nations, this is more than all other countries’ gifts combined and demonstrates the generosity of the American spirit.”

Indonesia, the Philippines, Colombia, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and South Africa are among the major beneficiaries of donated vaccination doses.

The United States will begin shipping 500 million Pfizer medicines to 100 low-income nations later this month, as part of a vow to buy and donate 500 million Pfizer doses.

While China and Russia have been accused of participating in so-called “vaccine diplomacy,” the Trump administration has stated that it does not utilize vaccines to gain favor with other countries and just wants to save lives.

As the immunization effort gathers up momentum after a lull earlier this summer, Biden was set to make another appeal to Americans to be vaccinated.

According to an administration official, he will highlight recent vaccination obligations imposed on employees by corporations, an upward trend in vaccination rates, particularly in areas with significant coronavirus transmission, and strong efforts by local governments to combat the pandemic.

Disney, Google, and Facebook, among other tech and entertainment titans, have announced that their staff will be required to get vaccinated.

Meanwhile, New York City said on Tuesday that those entering indoor events such as will be required to provide proof of immunization. Brief News from Washington Newsday.