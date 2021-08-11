As the Delta Spreads, China Approves the First Mixed-Vaccine Trial.

China’s drug ministry has allowed the country’s first mixed-vaccine experiment, according to a company involved in the investigation, because the rapid spread of the Delta strain raises questions about the efficacy of locally produced vaccines.

The experiment will evaluate the efficacy of combining Sinovac’s “inactivated” vaccine with a DNA-based vaccine developed by Inovio, according to a statement released on Tuesday.

Inovio’s trial partner in China, Advaccine Biopharmaceuticals Suzhou, released a statement.

According to Advaccine chairman Wang Bin, “two separate vaccine applications… generate an even bigger and more balanced immune response” based on preclinical studies.

Covid vaccines include those that use an inactivated or weakened virus to elicit an immunological response, as well as more advanced RNA- or DNA-based vaccinations that use modified versions of the coronavirus’ genetic code to make a protein that safely induces an immune response.

Five of the seven vaccines authorised in China are two-shot inactivated vaccines.

They are less effective than Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna’s RNA punches, which have pre-Delta success rates of over 90%.

The World Health Organization states that there is inadequate evidence to establish whether combining two vaccines is safe or effective in increasing protection.

Inovio has yet to make any efficacy findings from its international clinical trials public. It is the first DNA-based vaccine to be tested in China.

China is experiencing its worst coronavirus outbreak in months, with officials reporting that many of those who have become ill have already been vaccinated.

This has prompted calls for Sinopharm and Sinovac, China’s two major vaccine makers, to provide proof that their vaccines work against the Delta type.

The use of foreign vaccines in China has yet to be approved by Beijing.