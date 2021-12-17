As the defense rests, Maxwell remains defiant, claiming that the charges of sex crimes are “not proven.”

As her defense wrapped up in a trial that heard lurid charges she recruited youngsters for abuse by the late tycoon Jeffrey Epstein, a furious Ghislaine Maxwell claimed Friday that prosecutors had failed to show her guilty of sex crimes.

The 59-year-old British socialite addressed the New York court for the first time since her dramatic trial began late last month, only to say she would not be testifying.

“Your honor, the government has not established its case beyond a reasonable doubt, thus there is no need for me to testify,” Maxwell told judge Alison Nathan, dressed in a black turtleneck and matching face mask.

After struggling to get witnesses on the stand, the defense rested its case at 4:00 p.m. (2100 GMT) after less than two days of testimony.

If convicted by a jury of six counts of seducing and transporting youngsters for sex with her long-time companion Epstein, the daughter of former newspaper mogul Robert Maxwell risks an effective life sentence.

Monday is the day for closing arguments and rebuttal. Before retiring to consider its judgment, the judge will instruct the jury on how to consider the accusations.

The trial, which began on November 29, was supposed to last six weeks, but Maxwell could find out her fate before her 60th birthday on Christmas Day.

The prosecution wrapped proceedings last week on Friday, following only ten days of questioning witnesses.

They wanted to portray Maxwell as Epstein’s accomplice in crime, soliciting young girls to be sexually exploited by the American financier, who committed suicide in prison two years ago while awaiting his own trial.

Maxwell allegedly began grooming two ladies as young as 14 when he allegedly began grooming them and arranging for them to give Epstein massages that ended in sexual involvement.

One woman, who only wanted to be named as “Jane,” described how Maxwell approached her at summer camp and made her feel “special.” Sexual contacts with Epstein were common, she alleged, with Maxwell occasionally present.

Another woman, who only wanted to be identified as “Carolyn,” said she was regularly given $300 after sexual contacts with Epstein, and that she was often paid by Maxwell herself.

Between 1994 and 2004, the alleged crimes were committed.

The women’s ability to remember events from a quarter-century ago was questioned by Maxwell’s defense, which launched its case on Thursday. They also brought up two of them’s previous drug use.

However, after announcing that they would call 35 witnesses, the defense called only nine, taking a day and a half to do so, with others being dropped, delayed, unavailable, and even not called at all. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.