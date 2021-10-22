As the death toll rises, the Kremlin blames Russians for the slow jab drive.

The Kremlin admitted on Friday that its coronavirus vaccination campaign was failing, blaming Russians for failing to get vaccinated as deaths and illnesses reached new highs.

Russia has the highest official viral death toll in Europe, with 1,064 deaths and 37,141 new illnesses reported on Friday.

“When it comes to vaccinations, we’re in a worse situation than a whole series of European countries,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“More people are becoming unwell as a result of the unexpected increase of more aggressive varieties. That is the truth “he stated

With barely 35% of the population completely vaccinated, officials have warned that the worst is yet to come.

“The issue is citizen knowledge,” said Peskov, who recently admitted to being one of the few Russians who had not been vaccinated, despite having high levels of antibodies after getting the sickness last May.

Authorities have urged Russians to be vaccinated with one of several homemade vaccines that have been available for months at no charge.

Peskov’s remarks come a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed the Sputnik V vaccine, stating that Europeans were coming to Russia to acquire it instead of vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency.

“People from Europe come here to receive Sputnik and then go home and get a Pfizer vaccine certificate,” he explained.

Putin has ordered a nationwide week-long paid holiday beginning October 30 to combat illnesses, and Moscow will close non-essential services for 11 days the following week.

With the deaths on Friday, Russia’s official death toll from the epidemic now stands at 228,453.

However, estimates released by the Russian statistics agency Rosstat in October present a much grimmer picture, estimating that over 400,000 individuals have perished as a result of the coronavirus.