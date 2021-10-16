As the death toll from the Kandahar attack rises, Afghan Shiites bury their dead.

After another suicide bomb attack on a mosque claimed by the Islamic State group, Afghanistan’s Shiite minority buried their dead for the second Saturday in a row.

Hundreds of diggers opened row after row of tombs in the arid earth as religious authorities in Kandahar informed AFP the toll from Friday’s assault had reached 60.

The new atrocity occurred less than a week after another IS-claimed attack on Shiite worshippers at a mosque in Kunduz, which killed more than 60 people.

Two Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) suicide bombers carried out separate strikes on various portions of the mosque in Kandahar — the Taliban’s spiritual heartland — while people prayed inside, according to a statement issued on the jihadist group’s Telegram channels.

The group, which is bitter enemies with the Taliban, a Sunni Islamist movement that surged back to power in Afghanistan in August when the US and its allies departed, considers Shiite Muslims to be heretics.

According to ExTrac, a conflict analysis organization located in the United Kingdom, Friday’s assault was IS-first K’s in Kandahar and the fourth mass casualty massacre since the Taliban took Kabul.

According to AFP, the incident was carried out by Abdul Sayed, a researcher “The Taliban’s claim to govern the country was called into question. How can the Taliban secure the rest of the country if they can’t even protect Kandahar from an IS-K attack?” The assassinations drew international outrage. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres denounced the “despicable attack” and asked that those who use violence to restrict Afghans’ religious freedom be prosecuted.

Gul Ahmad, a mourner at the gravesides, expressed his anguish at his brother’s death to AFP: “He was the father of two small children. He had a place to call home. He possessed everything. The agony of losing a loved one is indescribable.” As a dust storm was stirred up by the incessant digging, the all-male audience carried body after body, covered in white blankets.

“This will be remembered across the world. The Islamic world, particularly the noble people of Afghanistan, will remember this brutality “Muhammad Agha, another mourner, issued a warning.

The walls of the mosque were pockmarked by shrapnel after the blow, as volunteers picked away debris in the ornately decorated prayer hall. An entry corridor was littered with rubble.

Following the blasts, Kandahar police chief Maulvi Mehmood claimed the mosque’s security had been given by Shiite guards, but that after the “brutal attack,” the Taliban will be in charge of its safety.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots in addition to the explosions.