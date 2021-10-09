As the Czech vote begins, the Mogul PM is expected to win.

The Pandora Papers revealed that a populist billionaire at odds with the European Union was expected to win Czech elections, which began on Friday and promise a close outcome.

Despite his lackluster management of the Covid-19 outbreak and his run-in with the law, Prime Minister Andrej Babis is seeking a second straight victory for his populist ANO party.

The 67-year-old food, chemicals, and media magnate is facing police charges in connection with alleged EU subsidy fraud, as well as the bloc’s displeasure with his dual role as a businessman and politician.

The Pandora Papers investigation revealed last weekend that he used money from his offshore companies to buy property in southern France in 2009, including a château.

He dismissed the claims as a smear job, and surveys continue to show that the former Communist Party member is the election favorite, with up to 30% support.

“The major question is whether populist policies can triumph over more traditional and responsible politicians,” Tomas Lebeda, an expert at Palacky University in Olomouc, said.

On Friday, polling locations opened at 1200 GMT and closed at 2000 GMT, before voting resumed at 0600 GMT and ended at 1200 GMT on Saturday.

Exit polls will not be conducted, and the results will be announced later on Saturday.

Babis, one of the wealthiest persons in the Czech Republic, leads a minority government with the left-wing Social Democrats, which is backed in secret by the Communist Party, which controlled Czechoslovakia from 1948 to 1989.

The country topped the global Covid-19 per capita death and infection statistics earlier this year, and the government struggled to contain the spread. Babis’ main rivals are two groups whose ratings shot up as the country topped the global Covid-19 per capita death and infection statistics earlier this year.

They’re a partnership of the anti-establishment Pirate Party, centrist Mayors and Independents, and the three-party centre-right alliance Together.

However, the prime minister launched an attack on his opponents, warning a bleak future for the country if they won the election, successfully turning polls back in his favor.

“ANO is pursuing the type of populism we’ve learned about in textbooks: a strong leader aiming to divide society and create a tribal identity,” Lebeda added.

He told AFP, “He basically says you can have anything, great pay and pensions, and don’t worry about the state debt.”

The Czech economy, which is primarily reliant on automobile manufacture and exports to the eurozone, which the EU member with a population of 10.7 million people has yet to join, is improving.