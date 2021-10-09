As the Czech election begins, the Mogul PM is expected to win.

As the first day of voting in the tight two-day Czech elections ended on Friday, a nationalist billionaire at odds with the European Union who was mentioned in the Pandora Papers was projected to win.

Despite his lackluster response to the Covid-19 outbreak and run-ins with the law, Prime Minister Andrej Babis is seeking a second straight victory for his populist ANO party.

The 67-year-old food, chemicals, and media magnate is facing police charges in connection with alleged EU subsidy fraud, as well as the bloc’s displeasure with his dual role as a businessman and politician.

The Pandora Papers investigation revealed last weekend that he used money from his offshore companies to buy property in southern France in 2009, including a château.

He dismissed the claims as a smear job, and polls continue to show the former communist as the election favorite, with up to 30% support.

Teacher Jakub Kratochvil told AFP that he wanted change while voting at a Prague school on a lovely Friday afternoon.

“I’d like Babis to resign. I want a more open democracy, an end to his criminal prosecutions, and international recognition for our country. So far, it’s been a pity “he stated

Alexandr Slaby, a Prague voter, also advocated for a change, claiming that the Babis government’s regulations were “clearly suited to his requirements and those of his corporations rather than the people.”

Babis, on the other hand, appealed for “stability for this unstable moment” when he voted in the northern town of Lovosice.

“Now is not the time to change the government,” he remarked.

On Saturday, polling booths will open at 0600 GMT and close at 1200 GMT, with results due later that day.

“The major question is whether populist policies can triumph over more traditional and responsible politicians,” Tomas Lebeda, an expert at Palacky University in Olomouc, said.

Babis’ primary opponents are two coalitions: one made up of the anti-establishment Pirate Party and the centrist Mayors and Independents, and the other a three-party centre-right alliance known as Together.

Babis is the leader of a minority administration formed by the left-wing Social Democrats, which is backed in secret by the Communist Party, which controlled Czechoslovakia from 1948 until 1989.

“ANO is pursuing the type of populism we’ve read about in textbooks — a strong leader aiming to divide society and create tribal identity,” Lebeda told AFP.

"ANO is pursuing the type of populism we've read about in textbooks — a strong leader aiming to divide society and create tribal identity," Lebeda told AFP.

The Czech economy is primarily reliant on automobile production and exports to the eurozone, where it has a population of 10.7 million people.