As the currency crisis worsens, Sri Lanka declares a food emergency.

Sri Lanka declared a state of emergency on Tuesday due to food shortages, after private banks ran out of foreign currency to fund imports.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said he issued emergency rules to prevent the hoarding of sugar, rice, and other important supplies as the country faces a severe economic crisis.

Rajapaksa has appointed a senior army commander to the position of “Commissioner General of Essential Services” to oversee the supply of paddy, rice, sugar, and other consumer commodities.

The action came after dramatic price increases for sugar, rice, onions, and potatoes, as well as long lines outside stores due to milk powder, kerosene oil, and cooking gas shortages.

The government has toughened the penalty for food hoarding, but the shortages come as the country of 21 million people fights a coronavirus outbreak that is killing more than 200 people every day.

Because of the pandemic, the economy dropped by a record 3.6 percent in 2020, and the government banned the import of vehicles and other products, including edible oils and turmeric, an essential spice in local cookery, in March last year to preserve foreign exchange.

Importers claim they are still unable to obtain dollars in order to pay for the food and medications they are permitted to purchase.

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka raised interest rates two weeks ago in an effort to support the local currency.

According to bank data, Sri Lanka’s foreign reserves fell to $2.8 billion at the end of July from $7.5 billion when the administration took office in November 2019, and the rupee has lost more than 20% of its value against the US dollar in that time.

Udaya Gammanpila, the country’s energy minister, has urged motorists to utilize fuel sparingly so that the country can spend its foreign cash on important medications and vaccines.

Fuel rationing could be implemented by the end of the year, according to a presidential advisor, unless use is decreased.