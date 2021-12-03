As the currency crisis bites, Turkish inflation soars.

Turkey’s annual inflation rate surpassed 20% on Friday, the highest level in three years, despite the major opposition leader accusing officials of concealing the country’s financial problem.

The currency has plummeted in value, and consumer prices have risen, as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan embarks on a risky gambit to boost his sinking approval ratings ahead of a 2023 election.

The powerful Turkish leader, who has long opposed high interest rates, has put supporters at the central bank who share his unconventional belief that high borrowing costs fuel inflation rather than slow it down.

Since September, the bank has cut its benchmark interest rate by four percentage points in an effort to boost lending and export-driven development.

To combat a troubling surge of inflation driven by variables related to the coronavirus epidemic, most central banks around the world are hiking or considering boosting rates.

When Turkey’s national statistics office issued monthly data showing the annual inflation rate reaching 21.31 percent — more than four times the government objective — the cost of Erdogan’s bet became more obvious.

According to government figures, the cost of bread and some meat items has risen by 30 to 50 percent in the last year.

The results, combined with a downgrading of Turkey’s outlook by ratings agency Fitch, drove the lira back to historic lows.

Since the beginning of the year, the Turkish currency has lost more than 45 percent of its value versus the US dollar.

Opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, on the other hand, accused the state statistics office of “fabricating” the figures in order to conceal the true impact of the government’s policies on everyday life.

“We came here today to acquire healthy data,” he told a throng of media as he attempted to gain access to the statistics agency’s main office in Ankara for a meeting with its management.

The security officers turned him away.

He remarked of Erdogan’s presidential compound, “This is no longer a governmental institution, but a palace institution.”

Some economists are beginning to doubt the accuracy of Turkey’s official figures.

Consumer prices rose 3.5 percent last month compared to October, according to numbers released on Friday. During the same time period, the lira fell by about 30% against the dollar.

“That makes no sense to me,” BlueBay Asset Management emerging market economist Timothy Ash wrote in a note.

“I have severe questions about the inflation’s correctness.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.