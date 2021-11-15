As the Cuban opposition vows to defy the prohibition on protests, police are deployed.

Cuban police were out in force on the streets of Havana on Monday, ahead of a march that the opposition has promised to hold despite the one-party state’s ban.

Armed police in uniform congregated on practically every corner along the city’s beachfront esplanade, while others in civilian clothing guarded the city’s squares and parks.

Despite the official ban and the threat of criminal prosecution, Cuba’s opposition has stated that the “15N” (November 15) meeting will take place, despite the fact that hundreds of people remain in jail after prior rallies that were put down by the armed forces.

The administration maintains the protesters are looking for a regime change.