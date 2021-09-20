As the crisis at home worsens, guilt-ridden Lebanon expats ship aid.

Many Lebanese expats in the rich UAE are wracked with remorse as they rush to transfer crucial commodities and medicine to relatives and friends in their crisis-plagued homeland.

“How can I sit in my air-conditioned home with a full refrigerator knowing that my people, my friends and family, are suffering back home?” Jennifer Houchaime enquired.

“Oh, the guilt is very, very real,” said the 33-year-old Dubai resident, who is one of tens of thousands of Lebanese who live in the United Arab Emirates.

“It’s a combination of remorse, humiliation, and nostalgia.”

Lebanon’s economy has deteriorated as a result of incompetence and corruption by a long-running political elite.

Its currency has depreciated to an all-time low, causing inflation and diminishing the purchasing power of a populace denied unfettered access to their own funds due to banking restrictions.

Everything in Lebanon is running short, from fuel and gas to medicine and bread, and more than three-quarters of the population is now deemed to be poor.

Lebanese are using social media to ask for contacts in other countries to donate basic items like baby formula, diapers, medications, coffee, and sanitary pads.

Human Rights Watch researcher Aya Majzoub said trust in the Lebanese government is at an all-time low.

“It is predictable that local and grassroots initiatives have grown up to fill this gap while avoiding the government, which people perceive to be corrupt, inefficient, and incompetent,” she told AFP.

Expats have taken it upon themselves to convey aid because they have lost faith in the Lebanese authorities.

Every time Houchaime and her Lebanese friends return home, they pack their luggage with over-the-counter medications and food.

Until the end of the month, Emirates, a Dubai-based airline, is allowing travellers flying to Beirut from select places to bring an extra 10 kilos (22 pounds) of luggage.

A vacation to Lebanon for Dima Hage Hassan, 33, exposed her eyes to the developing calamity.

“I was in Lebanon with money and a car full of gas, and I went from pharmacy to pharmacy, unable to find medicine for my mother’s ear infection,” she explained.

Sarah Hassan, a fellow Lebanese, packed only a few personal belongings for her second journey home in less than two months, leaving the rest for family and friends.

The 26-year-old was using battery-operated fans, painkillers, sanitary pads, skin treatments, and cold and flu medication at the time.

“A couple of my friends are,” says the narrator. Brief News from Washington Newsday.