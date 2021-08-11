As the competition heats up, Samsung unveils new foldable smartphones.

Samsung revealed two updated folding cellphones on Wednesday, aiming to stave off increased competition from Chinese companies in a rapidly changing market.

The Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 are available for pre-order in the United States, Europe, and South Korea, with slimmer designs, enhanced water resistance, and more durable screens.

The new gadgets arrive as Samsung faces increased competition from Chinese manufacturers such as Xiaomi, which took second place in the second quarter.

The Flip3, which has a 6.7-inch display, will cost $999, which is comparable to other premium and flagship devices, and the Fold3, which has a 7.6-inch display, will cost $1,799.

“With foldable smartphones, Samsung is once again expanding the possibilities, giving people the flexibility and versatility they need in today’s fast-paced world,” said TM Roh, head of Samsung mobile.

“With an ecosystem founded on openness and innovation, these gadgets provide customers with technologies that unlock new ways to maximize and enjoy every moment.”

The Flip3 wants to be a more cheap foldable, while the Fold3 aims to be a replacement for large-screen smartphones, with a retractable pen that can be used on the screen.

According to a new poll by research firm Canalys, Chinese electronics business Xiaomi has surpassed Apple as the world’s second-largest smartphone manufacturer in a market that is in turmoil due to a global chip shortage and users who have been released from lockdowns.

According to the Canalys poll, global smartphone sales increased by 12%, with Samsung keeping the top spot with a 19% market share.

According to Canalys, Xiaomi ascended to second place for the first time ever, with a 17 percent share, as sales increased by 83 percent.

After receiving a boost from last year’s new models, Apple fell to third place with iPhone sales up just 1%.

According to Canalys, Chinese manufacturers Oppo and Vivo ranked fourth and fifth in the worldwide market, respectively, with roughly 10% of the market.

According to the research group, smartphone sales were up 11% year over year but down from the first quarter as manufacturers faced with a global chip scarcity.