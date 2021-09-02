As the beer runs out, a UK pub chain is suffering from a post-Brexit hangover.

JD Wetherspoon, a British pub chain, was one of the most ardent and public proponents of Brexit.

But, analysts argue, with personnel shortages worsened by the coronavirus pandemic, its CEO Tim Martin is reaping what he caused when he campaigned so vehemently for Britain to leave the EU.

Due to a shortage of lorry drivers and staff, as well as a supply crunch linked to both Brexit and the pandemic, the pub chain, which even printed special pro-Brexit beer mats before the 2016 referendum, was forced to admit this week that all 925 of its pubs had run out of two of its top-selling lagers.

“The lorry driver shortage is the latest Brexit-related difficulty for Wetherspoon,” Susannah Streeter, a Hargreaves Lansdown analyst, told AFP.

Many venues are running out of well-known beer brands like Coors and Carling because there aren’t enough deliveries. “The post-Brexit environment hasn’t been kind to the pub chain so far,” she said.

During much of the pandemic, the hospitality industry was shut down by lockdowns, but it reopened earlier this year.

Wetherspoon isn’t the only high-street chain facing driver and staff shortages as a result of post-Brexit recruitment rules and coronavirus restrictions requiring people to self-isolate when notified by a special app that they may have come into contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.

In recent weeks, other well-known brands such as KFC, Nando’s, and McDonald’s have all reported similar issues.

According to David Henig, a trade expert at the European Centre for International Political Economy in London, supply chain strains are being noticed around the world as a result of the coronavirus epidemic.

However, Henig told AFP that “the UK is particularly heavily hurt due to the added implications of a hard Brexit.”

“Given that Wetherspoon was an outspoken supporter of such a hard Brexit, they appear to be reaping what they sowed, and urging other firms to carefully consider the consequences of the policies they promote.”

Many lorry drivers were furloughed at the outset of the health problem, according to Streeter of Hargreaves Lansdown, and a considerable proportion of those from Europe went back to their home countries and have not returned.

Furthermore, “drivers are not on the approved list of qualified employees eligible for a special visa post-Brexit,” according to the expert, making recruiting from Europe problematic.

