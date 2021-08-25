As the Afghan crisis rages, Harris is in Hanoi.

Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in Vietnam on Wednesday to emphasize the United States’ commitment to Asia, a trip that some have branded as tone-deaf considering the superpower’s evacuations from Saigon and Kabul.

Harris will meet with the president and prime minister of the communist state in Hanoi, just one day after accusing regional powerhouse Beijing of harassment in the disputed South China Sea.

Her arrival was delayed owing to a “anomalous health issue” in Hanoi, which appears to be a reference to the “Havana syndrome” that has struck US diplomats in a number of nations, including China and Russia.

The source of the condition is unknown, but it has sparked unsubstantiated claims that Russians or others employed sonic or other high-intensity electronic equipment to physically damage US officials.

After a two-day stop in Singapore, where Harris took aim at China and sought to shore up US credibility in the wake of the Taliban’s unexpected comeback to power, Harris will travel to Vietnam for the first time.

However, the chaotic evacuation of Kabul has drawn analogies to the tragedy of 1975 Saigon, when US helicopters transported final evacuees off the embassy roof in the closing days of the Vietnam War.

Harris is avoiding Saigon, now known as Ho Chi Minh City, and on Wednesday she will try to move the spotlight away from the historical comparisons and emphasize Washington’s commitment to Southeast Asia as the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) launches a regional branch in Hanoi.

Vietnam has already received five million doses of Covid-19 vaccine from the United States.

In a speech in Singapore, Harris claimed that Beijing “continues to pressure, to intimidate,” and that it “continues to assert unjustifiable claims” to broad swaths of the South China Sea.

With rival claims from four Southeast Asian states, including Vietnam, China claims almost all of the resource-rich South China Sea, through which trillions of dollars in yearly shipping traffic passes.

Beijing has been accused of deploying anti-ship and anti-surface-to-air missiles in the area, despite a 2016 international tribunal judgement rejecting its historical claim to the majority of the seas.

“Beijing’s actions continue to erode the rules-based order and pose a threat to nation-state sovereignty,” she said.

China retaliated on Harris, claiming that the Afghan disaster was the result of “selfish” US foreign policy and blaming the US of “bullying.”

President Joe Biden’s latest high-ranking official is Harris. Brief News from Washington Newsday.