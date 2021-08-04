As tensions rise, the US is looking into the ‘hijacking’ of a ship by Iran.

The US said it suspected Iran of being involved in the alleged hijacking of a ship in the Gulf of Oman on Wednesday, vowing to collaborate with Britain to respond to a previous deadly incident blamed on Tehran.

The Asphalt Princess, an asphalt and bitumen tanker, was involved in a “hijacking incident in international waters,” according to Oman, which dispatched planes and naval ships to the scene.

The mysterious event in the Gulf of Oman ended after one day, according to the US and UK, with the suspected hijackers leaving the Panamanian-flagged vessel.

“We believe these personnel were Iranian,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters in Washington.

“Iran has engaged in a pattern of belligerence in terms of proxy assaults throughout the region and, of course, these maritime attacks,” Price said, adding that the details of the most recent event were still being worked out.

Iran and its arch-enemy Israel have been accused of waging a “shadow war” in which vessels linked to each nation have been attacked in tit-for-tat confrontations in Gulf waters since February.

The US and Israel accuse Iran of carrying out a drone strike on the Israel-linked MT Mercer Street tanker off the coast of Oman on July 29 that killed two people, but Tehran denies the allegations and demands proof.

Oman’s defence ministry said in a statement that its air force flew sorties near the Asphalt Princess and that the navy sent a number of ships to secure the waterways. Oman and Iran have a relatively good relationship.

“The ship’s boarders have disembarked. The vessel is secure. The incident has been resolved, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations.

The ship was “potentially hijacked” 60 miles east of the UAE emirate of Fujairah as it approached the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s busiest waterways, according to the report.

Armed men boarded the Asphalt Princess and ordered it to sail to Iran, according to the shipping industry intelligence site Lloyd’s List.

The “reported ‘incidents’ in the Persian Gulf and surrounding region appeared completely suspicious,” according to Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh.

“Reiterating our strong commitment to regional stability and maritime security, Iran stands ready to assist in the event of any marine accidents,” Khatibzadeh said.

Iran has also denied any role in the blast on the Liberian-flagged MT Mercer Street last week, which the US and Israel also blamed on an Iranian drone.

