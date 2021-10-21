As tensions rise, rival Sudan camps take to the streets.

Thousands of supporters of Sudan’s civilian-led democracy flocked to the streets on Thursday, while rival demonstrators continued their sit-in calling for a return to military rule.

Both sides urged their followers to stay away from potential flashpoints and avoid violence, although there was a considerable police and soldier presence in the area.

The two sides represent rival groups of the Forces for Freedom and Change, a civilian umbrella group that led to the army’s removal of longtime President Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

The mainstream faction supports civilian governance, whilst followers of the breakaway faction want the military to seize control.

On Thursday afternoon, thousands of demonstrators joined the mainstream faction’s march through Khartoum and its twin city Omdurman.

“Civilian is the people’s choice,” banners read, as protestors chanted chants against Islamists and the military, the regime’s two primary foundations.

They screamed, “Give up power, (Abdel Fattah) al-Burhan,” referring to the general who chairs the Sovereign Council, a civilian-military group that oversees the transitional government’s activities.

“Burhan is a scumbag who was put in place by Islamists.”

The pro-military faction has been staging a sit-in outside the presidential palace since Saturday.

It has gained support from a number of Sudnaese who have been adversely affected by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, a former UN economistsevere ,’s IMF-backed economic reforms.

“We are in the right,” Hamada Abdelrahman, a demonstrator outside the presidential palace, stated. “For the past two years, this government has made no promise to the Sudanese people.” Opponents of the sit-in claim that it was coordinated by senior security officials with the help of Bashir sympathizers and other “counter-revolutionaries.”

The same gangs were responsible for a government-thwarted coup attempt on September 21.

Leaders of the opposing factions pleaded for calm ahead of Thursday’s demonstrations.

Pro-government protestors would remain away from the presidential palace and the cabinet building, according to Ali Ammar, a leader of the mainstream FFC. “There would be no friction with protesters” there, he claimed.

Darfur Governor Mini Minawi and Finance Minister Gibril Ibrahim, both members of the pro-military group, have asked for the dueling demonstrations to remain peaceful.

Troops and police closed roads leading to the wide open field outside army headquarters on Thursday, where tens of thousands of demonstrators camped out for weeks before and after Bashir’s departure in April 2019.

