As tensions rise, rival Sudan camps prepare for protests.

Supporters of Sudan’s transitional government flocked to the streets of the capital on Thursday, while rival demonstrators called for a return to military rule.

Both sides urged their followers to stay away from potential flashpoints and avoid violence, although there was a considerable police and soldier presence in the area.

The two sides represent rival groups of the Forces for Freedom and Change, a civilian umbrella group that led to the army’s removal of longtime President Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

The mainstream faction supports the transition to civilian administration, while the breakaway faction demands that the military take control.

Hundreds of demonstrators joined the mainstream faction’s march, holding banners that said, “Civilian is the People’s Choice.”

Others screamed, “We will crush any Kooz,” a Sudanese Arabic name for Islamists prominent during Bashir’s tenure.

The pro-military faction has been staging a sit-in outside the presidential palace since Saturday.

It has gained support from a number of Sudnaese who have been adversely affected by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, a former UN economistsevere ,’s IMF-backed economic reforms.

“We are in the right,” Hamada Abdelrahman, a demonstrator outside the presidential palace, stated. “For the past two years, this government has made no promise to the Sudanese people.” Opponents of the sit-in claim that it was coordinated by senior security officials with the help of Bashir sympathizers and other “counter-revolutionaries.”

The same gangs were responsible for a government-thwarted coup attempt on September 21.

Leaders of the opposing factions pleaded for calm ahead of Thursday’s demonstrations.

Pro-government protestors would remain away from the presidential palace and the cabinet building, according to Ali Ammar, a leader of the mainstream FFC. “There would be no friction with protesters” there, he claimed.

Darfur Governor Mini Minawi and Finance Minister Gibril Ibrahim, both members of the pro-military group, have asked for the dueling demonstrations to remain peaceful.

Troops and police closed roads leading to the wide open field outside army headquarters on Thursday, where tens of thousands of demonstrators camped out for weeks before and after Bashir’s departure in April 2019.

The severe disagreements over Sudan’s transition, according to Hamdok, are “the worst and most dangerous” since Bashir’s fall.

Since August 2019, the country has been led by a hybrid civilian-military ruling body, commanded by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, that is responsible for overseeing Hamdok’s work.

