As tensions rise, Algeria recalls its ambassador to France.

Algeria criticized “inadmissible interference” in its affairs on Saturday, just hours after recalling its envoy from Paris in response to comments made by French President Emmanuel Macron that were carried in French and Algerian media.

The Algerian presidency announced in a statement that it had withdrew its ambassador after media reports of the French president’s comments, which had not been disputed.

According to the French daily Le Monde, Macron made scathing remarks about the former French colony during a meeting with descendants of war heroes on Thursday.

According to the newspaper, Macron stated the country is governed by a “political-military regime” and that Algeria’s “official history” has been “completely re-written.”

According to Le Monde, he stated that this history was “not based on reality” but rather “on a rhetoric of hatred toward France,” however he clarified that he was talking to the ruling elite rather than Algerian culture as a whole.

“Following words that have not been rejected, which numerous French sources have attributed by name to (Macron), Algeria declares its unequivocal rejection of the inadmissible meddling in its internal affairs,” the Algerian presidency stated in a statement.

Macron also addressed the present political situation in Algeria. The French president was quoted as remarking that his counterpart Abdelmajid Tebboune was “locked in a very harsh system.”

“You can see that the Algerian system is exhausted; it has been undermined by the Hirak,” he added, referring to Tebboune’s predecessor, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who was ousted from power in 2019 after two decades in power.

This is the second time Algeria has summoned a French ambassador.

In May 2020, Algiers summoned its ambassador after French media broadcast a documentary about the Hirak.

The action comes amid controversy over France’s plan to drastically decrease the number of visas granted to Algerian, Moroccan, and Tunisian people.

The decision, which France announced on Tuesday, was necessitated by the former colonies’ inability to do more to allow illegal migrants to return, according to France.

On Wednesday, Algeria’s foreign ministry summoned French Ambassador Francois Gouyette and presented him with a “formal protest” note on the visa decision.

The visa reduction was described as a “unfortunate conduct” that resulted in “confusion and misunderstanding as to its rationale and extent.”

Morocco’s Foreign Minister, Nasser Bourita, has called France’s action “unjustified.”

Tunisian President Kais Saied voiced unhappiness with Macron’s decision in a phone call on Saturday, according to his office. Brief News from Washington Newsday.