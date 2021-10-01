As tensions between North Korea and the United States rise, Biden maintains his cool.

Barack Obama warned Donald Trump at their only meeting that North Korea would be the most important issue, sending the new president on a policy odyssey that saw him go from threatening war to courting young leader Kim Jong Un.

Even when the authoritarian state ramps up both rocket launches and rhetoric, President Joe Biden shows no such haste — and considerably more predictability – four years later.

The Biden administration has stated repeatedly that it is eager to begin negotiations without restrictions, but it has shown little interest in luring North Korea, which wants the sanctions lifted.

North Korea is still a key problem for Biden, but it’s also a no-win situation, according to Jenny Town, a senior fellow at the Stimson Center.

More vigorous diplomacy might lead to charges that Biden is rewarding “bad behavior” or that he went too far or not far enough in his diplomacy.

“If you look at how much political capital the administration is ready to invest on this subject, particularly after Afghanistan, it’s probably not a lot,” she added.

North Korea stated it had conducted recent tests that featured a new hypersonic missile whose speed might be a game-changer, and Kim dismissed the US offer of discussions as a “petty deception.”

Trump had hoped for a broad agreement with North Korea, with which the US is still officially at war, but his three meetings yielded nothing more than Kim’s assurances to refrain from nuclear and long-range missile testing.

“The last thing Kim Jong Un wants is another high-profile diplomatic setback at a time when they are experiencing economic and Covid-related difficulties,” Town said.

The Biden administration stated in an April strategy assessment that it was willing to engage North Korea and be flexible.

The program appeared to be distinct from both Trump’s pomp and, at least on paper, Obama’s concept of “strategic patience,” or waiting forever for North Korea to yield.

Few observers believe Kim will accede to US demands that he hand over his nuclear weapons, which is considered as the ultimate security guarantee.

However, Jacob Stokes, a fellow at the Center for a New American Security, believes the Biden administration may still reach an agreement on ending provocative activity like tests.

The challenge, according to Stokes, is to “shelve the long-term question long enough to make interim progress.”

If North Korea wants to continue its “aggressive provocations” until the US and South Korea make a slew of unilateral upfront concessions, it will have to do so. Brief News from Washington Newsday.