As ‘Ted Lasso’ wins awards, Netflix is eyeing a top Emmy for ‘The Crown.’

The Emmy Prizes brought together television’s brightest stars for the first time in two years on Sunday, where “The Crown” won four awards in the first hour and is expected to win the small screen’s biggest prize for Netflix.

Due to lingering Covid-19 worries, the highly acclaimed British royals saga will compete for the best drama prize alongside “Star Wars” series “The Mandalorian” during a ceremony held in a tent at an outdoor Los Angeles venue with a limited live audience.

Since its debut original show in 2012, Netflix has completely altered the television landscape, yet it has shockingly never won a top series award at television’s equivalent of the Oscars — best drama, best comedy, or best limited series.

The show won both drama prizes for supporting performers, including one for Gillian Anderson’s portrayal of Margaret Thatcher, indicating that this could soon change. It won accolades for best writing and direction as well.

Earlier, Jason Sudeikis won best comic actor for his role as an out-of-his-depth American football coach entrusted leadership of an English soccer team in the Apple TV+ global blockbuster hit “Ted Lasso.”

Sudeikis described the year as “awesome.” “I would say that this program is about family, mentors and teachers, and teammates.

“And without those three things in my life, I wouldn’t be here.”

The show also took home the first two Oscars for comedic supporting acting of the night.

Hannah Waddingham, overwhelmed, said, “Jesus Christ, oh my gosh, I’m not responsible for anything that falls out of my face,” before the majority of fellow British winner Brett Goldstein’s statement was bleeped out by censors.

However, “Hacks,” whose star Jean Smart won best actress for portraying a faded diva scrambling to save her Las Vegas residency, won comic writing and direction.

Smart received a standing ovation for her poignant homage to her late actor husband Richard Gilliland, who died six months ago for “putting his career on hold.”

The program began with LL Cool J and Lil Dicky, as well as actress Rita Wilson, leading the celebs in a singalong of late rapper Biz Markie’s “Just A Friend,” a parody of the year’s nominated television shows.

Unlike last year’s virtual ceremony, this year’s event had a stringent guest list of 500-plus nominees who assembled under strict pandemic measures, including proof of immunization, with producers promised a “fun, ritzy party.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.