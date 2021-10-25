As talks break down, the fate of the world’s oldest bank, Italy’s BMPS, remains unknown.

The survival of the world’s oldest bank, Italy’s Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS), was in doubt on Monday after discussions to sell it to UniCredit fell through.

On Sunday, talks between UniCredit and the Italian economy ministry, which has been in charge of BMPS since the bank was bailed out by the government in 2017, came to a halt.

They reportedly clashed over the amount of public money UniCredit sought to take on the Monte dei Paschi debt, with the Corriere della Sera newspaper reporting a price for the ministry of 8.5 billion euros ($9.9 billion).

According to Morgan Stanley analysts, the government, which is required by EU laws to find a private buyer for BMPS by the end of 2021, would now be forced “to seek an extension” from Brussels.

The deal’s failure is a headache for Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s government, which was hoping to put an end to one of Italy’s most intractable banking crises in recent memory.

“The fate of MPS appears to be very similar to that of (national airline) Alitalia,” wrote the Stampa daily on Monday.

“No one else seems willing to take on the state’s inefficiencies,” it continued.

BMPS, which was founded in 1472 in Siena, Tuscany, has had a long history of problems, beginning with a disastrous 2007 purchase of the Antonveneta bank for twice its assessed value.

After that, BMPS became embroiled in a scandal when its executive team was accused of accounting fraud and money laundering.

BMPS was rescued in 2017 with a bailout that cost Italian taxpayers 5.4 billion euros, after it was further weakened by an assault of bad loans on its books amid the eurozone economic crisis.

Rome has long viewed UniCredit, Italy’s second-largest bank, as the ideal buyer. Andrea Orcel, UniCredit’s new CEO, who took over in April, opened the door to discussions.

BMPS would have been a near-perfect fit for Orcel’s stated goal to expand UniCredit, according to Lorenzo Codogno, an economist and former top Italian economy ministry official, who told AFP he was astonished the discussions had broken down.

“Pretty soon,” he predicted, the bank and the ministry would be back at the negotiating table.

“The administration will want a three- to six-month extension, which I believe Europe will grant.”

“However, obtaining a shift in mentality — such as nationalization or public intervention — that goes beyond what is expected right now would be extremely difficult,” he said.

Codogno explained. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.