As talk of Amazon acceptance swirls, Bitcoin soars above $39,000, while other cryptocurrencies rally.

Bitcoin’s price soared to well over $39,000 early Monday morning, owing to reports that Amazon may be considering taking the cryptocurrency.

According to CoinDeck, a crypto-related job ad released on Amazon.com fueled the rise in Bitcoin price since it was looking for an executive to build its “digital currency and blockchain strategy.”

According to Bloomberg, this has prompted analysts to speculate whether the new employment may lead to Amazon embracing Bitcoin as a means of payment on its e-commerce platform.

Amazon is “excited by the innovation happening in the cryptocurrency area and are exploring what this may look like on Amazon,” an Amazon spokeswoman told CNBC.

According to CoinDesk, Bitcoin was up over 11% to $38,456 early Monday morning as a result of the news. According to Bloomberg, prices were just a few hundred dollars away from $40,000 earlier in the day.

As of 6:55 a.m., Ethereum was up about 9%, while XRP was up more than 10%. At the same time, the price of Dogecoin was just over 14% higher.

Amazon could start taking Bitcoin by the end of 2021 or early, according to a source for London’s City A.M., as reported by Business Insider, and has been working on the plans since 2019.

Bitcoin and other currencies rose in value after supportive comments from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, and ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood during last week’s “The B Word” event.

Following a payment suspension in May due to wasteful energy use when mining for the currency, Musk indicated at the Bitcoin-focused event that Tesla would be open to taking the money. Bitcoin mining makes use of machines that solve complex arithmetic problems with a lot of energy, which is inefficient.

Bitcoin, according to Dorsey, will be a part of Twitter and Square’s future.

The increase also came after the crypto market lost $940 million on Monday when a number of global stocks were sold, and it was later discovered that the New Jersey attorney general had sent crypto lending firm BlockFi a cease-and-desist letter ordering it to stop all interest-bearing accounts, according to Forbes.