As stock prices plummet, Wall Street is wiped out.

The spread of the Delta form of Covid-19 fuelled fears of a stalling economic recovery on Monday, while the OPEC+ coalition decided to increase output.

During a worldwide sell-off of riskier investments, safe haven assets such as US Treasury bonds were the rule of the day.

Oil prices fell after OPEC+ agreed on Sunday to pump an additional 400,000 barrels per day per month starting in August to satisfy increased demand as economies reopened.

After the UK government relaxed England’s daily pandemic limitations despite rising infection rates, London markets fell 2.3 percent at the close.

Frankfurt fell 2.6 percent and Paris fell 2.5 percent in eurozone trade. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.1 percent in New York, its worst session of 2021.

Investors fled risky investments in Europe, fearing that out-of-control inflation would prompt central banks to raise interest rates.

According to Edward Moya, an analyst at the Oanda brokerage, “Risk aversion is definitely in force as the Delta Covid variation spread is triggering a flight to safety.”

“Global investors are becoming increasingly concerned, and they are selling stocks, commodities, and even cryptocurrencies to purchase US Treasuries,” he continued.

Meanwhile, in England, practically all Covid-19 limitations were abolished, a move that was panned by many health professionals but lauded as “freedom day” by the media and supporters.

“Rather than providing investors with a boost, ‘Freedom Day’ appears to be a setback,” Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Susannah Streeter told AFP.

“The drop is likely due to dramatically growing Covid infection rates across the UK, as well as fears about new limits being eased.”

The Delta variety has been in the news for weeks, but Wall Street became concerned after Los Angeles reimposed an indoor mask rule over the weekend in response to a persistent rise in Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations.

While stock losses were widespread, travel equities were a particularly bad sector. Carnival and United Airlines were both down more than 5%, while Marriott International was down 3.1 percent and Expedia was down 3.8 percent.

According to Art Hogan, chief strategist at National Securities, Monday’s drop reflects the “cumulative effect” of recent events.

“The focus of the market is on the coronavirus restrictions and what they mean for economic activity. There’s a lot of muscle memory in my head about what that means.”

New York – The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 2.1 percent at 33,962.04 points (close)

S&P 500: DOWN 1.6 percent at 4,258.49 in New York (close)

Nasdaq in New York is down 1.1 percent at 14,274.98. (close)

The FTSE 100 index in London is down.