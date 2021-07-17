As Spike Lee makes a blunder, the French shocker ‘Titane’ wins the Palme d’Or.

On Saturday, the slasher film “Titane” won the Palme d’Or, which was announced early at the closing ceremony in an embarrassing gaffe by jury president Spike Lee.

Julie Ducournau, a French director, is only the second woman to win the award, for a picture that was one of the wildest, sexiest, and most violent ever exhibited at Cannes.

“It’s the first time a Cadillac has ever impregnated a woman.” That completely blew my mind!” Lee remarked. “That combines genius and craziness.”

“Titane” is a film about a woman who has sex with vehicles and kills without remorse, with graphic sequences that had many moviegoers covering their eyes on opening night.

Rather than introducing the first award of the night for best actor, Lee, the first black man to lead the jury, read out the winner at the opening of the awards presentation.

The best actor prize went to US actor Caleb Landry Jones for his terrifying performance in “Nitram,” a film about Australia’s worst mass shooting, after an awkward wait and regrouping.

Director Justin Kurzel received significant criticism in Australia for making a film about the 1996 Port Arthur massacre, in which 35 people perished.

At the Cannes Film Festival, critics were won over, with Variety calling it a “devastating study of tragedy” that showed “quiet regard for the victims’ dignity.”

Renate Reinsve, a previously unknown Norwegian actress who rose to fame thanks to her role in “Worst Person in the World,” had a big night as well.

Her portrayal as a twenty-something seeking for her identity and bouncing around in relationships was a hit, and it caught the 33-year-old completely off guard.

She told AFP after the premiere, “No one has seen me in anything.” “I puked the other day when I woke up. And I sobbed when I woke up today.”

When it came time to officially announce the Palme d’Or, Lee apologized, saying, “I sorry for messing up.”

But then he almost blew it again, starting to announce the winner instead of presenter Sharon Stone, which caused Ducournau to laugh in the audience.

When the official announcement was made, she burst into tears and addressed the gathering, “This evening has been great because it’s been flawed.”

“I appreciate you allowing the monsters in.”

Jane Campion, who won the Oscar for “The Piano” in 1993, is the only other woman to have won the award.

Leos Carax, the colorful rock opera's best director, was among the night's other prizes.