As smog blankets Pakistan’s Lahore, residents say, “Find a Solution.”

On Wednesday, an air quality monitor named Lahore, Pakistan’s capital, as the world’s most polluted city, as citizens choked in noxious haze pleaded with officials to act.

According to IQAir, the Swiss technology company that operates the AirVisual monitoring platform, Lahore received an air quality rating of 348, much over the dangerous range of 300.

“Children are suffering from lung problems… find a remedy for God’s sake,” laborer Muhammad Saeed told AFP.

In recent years, Pakistan’s air pollution has increased as a combination of low-grade diesel emissions, smoke from seasonal agricultural burn-off, and colder winter temperatures merge into stationary smog clouds.

Lahore, a bustling megacity of over 11 million inhabitants in Punjab province near the Indian border, has routinely ranked among the world’s most polluted cities.

Residents have attempted to clear the air by building their own air purifiers and filing lawsuits against government officials in recent years, but authorities have been hesitant to act, blaming the haze on India or claiming the data are overstated.

“We are impoverished people,” shopkeeper Ikram Ahmed told AFP. “We can’t even afford a doctor’s fees.”

“All we can do is pleading with them to reduce pollution. Although I am not literate, I have read that Lahore has the worst air quality, followed by India’s Delhi. We shall perish if things continue in this manner.” “I used to come (for a walk) with my children before, but now I don’t,” Saeed, the laborer, explained.

“There are companies and small industries working here; either relocate them, compensate them, or equip them with contemporary technology so that we can eliminate the smog.”