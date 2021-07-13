As Seoul bans fast gym music, there will be no Psy, but BTS will continue to perform.

Under new guidelines aimed at preventing a rising tide of coronavirus infections, the South Korean mega-hit “Gangnam Style” may be pulled off gym playlists in the greater Seoul region — but K-pop superstars BTS can stay.

The rules prohibit gyms from playing music with a quicker tempo than 120 beats per minute during group activities like zumba and spinning, with the goal of preventing gym-goers from breathing too hard or splashing sweat on others.

They arrive as this week’s social distance regulations — such as smaller gatherings and shorter business hours – start to bite.

The musical decree has sparked outrage, with a list of “safe” K-pop songs spreading online, including BTS’s newest singles like “Dynamite” (114 bpm) and “Butter” (114 bpm) (110 bpm).

However, due to its 132 bpm, Psy’s “Gangnam Style” will have to be removed off the workout playlist for the time being.

Infection rates in South Korea are still low by global standards, at just over 1,000 per day, but they are at their highest since the pandemic began, with new records established on three consecutive days lately.

This has frightened authorities in a country where vaccine distribution has been slow and cumbersome due to a lack of supply.

While the restriction allows businesses to continue operating, gym owners and users alike have slammed the legislation.

“Now I have to think about the bpm of the song I’m playing,” one gym owner remarked in an online forum.

Another said, “I guess the virus spreads faster depending on the beat of the song.”

Kim Hyun-joon, 35, a gym-goer, questioned the rule’s efficiency.

He added, “I’m grateful that I can still work out at a gym,” adding, “Wouldn’t most people listen to their own music on their airpods anyways?”

Treadmills will now be limited to a maximum speed of 6 km/h (3.7 mph) under the new restrictions.

“Are we going to get tickets for speeding?” a user on the internet wrote

“Perhaps they’ll start putting limits on how quickly we walk or run outside,” another person speculated.

South Korea was formerly held up as a model for dealing with the pandemic, with the people mostly adhering to social separation and other guidelines, although adherence has weakened over time.

On Tuesday, the country reported 1,100 new illnesses, the majority of which occurred in the capital and its surrounding territories, which account for roughly half of the country’s population.

President Moon Jae-in apologized to the public for the tougher laws on Monday as a result of the revival.