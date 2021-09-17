As Russian elections begin, Google and Apple ‘censor’ the Navalny app.

On Friday, supporters of imprisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny accused Apple and Google of “censorship” after they disabled opposition voting apps ahead of Russia’s three-day parliamentary election.

After a year marked by a sweeping crackdown on President Vladimir Putin’s critics, polls opened across the enormous country on Friday, with Russians given the option of voting online.

Putin cast his ballot online from self-isolation, some days after coming into touch with Covid, according to state media.

On a chilly Moscow morning, the opposition claimed that a “Smart Voting” software that advised followers on how to vote out Kremlin allies had been banned from both Apple and Google’s app stores.

After Moscow accused the US tech companies of election meddling and demanded they remove the app, Leonid Volkov, an exiled adviser of Navalny, remarked on Telegram, “They bowed in to the Kremlin’s blackmail.”

Ivan Zhdanov, a Navalny supporter, accused the firms of a “shameful act of political censorship,” publishing a screenshot of an email from Apple indicating the app was removed because Navalny’s organization had been labeled “extreme” on Twitter.

He claimed that American corporations were making a “major error.”

Google and Apple did not react to a request for comment from AFP, although the move comes just one day after their representatives met with Russian officials.

Senator Andrei Klimov, who attended the meeting, told Russian news outlets, “After the conversation that was conducted, I believe Google and Apple made the only right conclusion.”

The move was greeted positively by the Kremlin, which stated that the internet titans had followed “the word and spirit” of Russian legislation.

After candidates critical of the Kremlin were mainly prevented from standing in the election, the app counseled Russians on how to vote strategically in order to defeat politicians from Putin’s United Russia party.

Putin has tightened controls over the Russian part of the internet throughout his two decades in office.

The State Duma election, which runs till Sunday, after a year in which Navalny was imprisoned, many of his associates were detained, and his organizations were banned.

On the eve of the election, Putin, who turns 69 next month, said in a video that he was banking on voters to make “responsible, balanced, and patriotic” decisions.

While he remains popular, United Russia’s popularity has dwindled as living standards have fallen due to a pandemic-induced economic depression.

Russia has also failed to contain the coronavirus, with President Vladimir Putin being placed in seclusion as a result.