As Rossi waves goodbye to Misano, Quartararo sets his sights on the MotoGP title.

At Sunday’s Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, Fabio Quartararo is on the verge of winning his first MotoGP world title, which will also be Valentino Rossi’s final farewell to his devoted Italian supporters.

Quartararo, 22, leads Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia by 52 points in the championship standings with three races remaining in the 2021 season coming into the race in Misano on Italy’s Adriatic coast.

If Quartararo finishes ahead of home hope Bagnaia, who is chasing his own first victory at the age of 24, he will become the first French MotoGP winner.

After a strong second place behind Marc Marquez at the Grand Prix of the Americas in Texas last time out, Quartararo should be feeling optimistic heading into this weekend’s race.

Last month, he finished second in the San Marino MotoGP at Misano.

“My mindset has shifted slightly for the last stage of the race. I was racing for the win the last time we were in Misano, and I wasn’t thinking about the title at all “Quartararo stated.

“Of course, I’ll do everything I can this weekend to get the greatest possible result since that’s what I enjoy doing the most, but I’ll try to be wise about it.”

Bagnaia has reason to believe he can extend the title chase for at least one more race after beating Quartararo from pole position to win at Misano in September, setting a new track record in qualifying.

The former Rossi apprentice will be hoping for another victory in front of a tearful home audience, who will be there mostly to pay their respects to a motorcycle great.

Rossi, a seven-time MotoGP champion, grew up riding in Misano and currently lives a short distance away, with his own motorcycle team, VR46, based just a few kilometers away in his hometown of Tavullia.

On Sunday, up to 35,000 fans are expected to attend Rossi’s final MotoGP race on Italian soil, aiming for one last flourish in front of a yellow wall of spectators.

Rossi has struggled to light up the track on his way to retirement at the conclusion of the season, and he currently ranks 21st in the overall standings after only making the top 10 twice all season.

In September, he finished a poor 17th in Misano, which was also an occasion for.