As riots erupt in Rotterdam, Dutch police fire warning shots.

After protestors against a partial Covid shutdown set fire to a police car and hurled stones in Rotterdam on Friday, Dutch police fired warning bullets, hurting several individuals.

After a rally in the port city against the coronavirus limitations and government intentions to restrict unvaccinated people’s admission to specific events, chaos ensued.

During the midnight rampage on one of Rotterdam’s main commercial districts, dozens of people were arrested and seven people were hurt in all, including police officers.

Last Saturday, the Netherlands returned to Western Europe’s first partial winter lockdown, with at least three weeks of restrictions on restaurants, shopping, and sports.

The disturbances were described by Rotterdam mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb as a “orgy of violence.”

“In the end, the cops were compelled to pull a police weapon to defend themselves,” he told reporters.

The protest, which began on Coolsingel Street, police stated in a statement “There have been riots as a result of this. A number of fires have been started. Police fired several warning rounds and let off fireworks.” “There have been injuries as a result of the fired rounds,” they said. They did not provide a specific figure, but national broadcaster NOS reported that two persons were injured.

Numerous hundred demonstrators, according to Dutch media, chanted “freedom” slogans, flung stones at police and firefighters, and set fire to several electric scooters.

An AFP correspondent claimed the situation had generally calmed down later, but the area was littered with the burning debris of a burned-out police car and hundreds of crushed bicycles.

Riot police with batons and shields were diverting crowds away from the scene. The streets were guarded by officers on horseback and in police vans.

According to the AFP correspondent, police blocked off multiple areas to search for evidence, with a human finger visible on the ground at one of them.

“The majority of the protesters have left. Only a few groups remain at a few locations “Jesse Brobbel, a police spokesperson, told AFP.

Units from around the country were brought in to “establish order” in Rotterdam, according to Dutch police.

“There have already been dozens of arrests, and it is believed that more will be made. A total of seven individuals have been hurt, including police officers “According to a police statement.

The city of Rotterdam issued an emergency order prohibiting people from congregating in the area “to safeguard public order,” and the city’s major railway station was shut down.

The emergency order issued by the Rotterdam municipality stated, “This is a very severe situation that requires immediate response.”

