As retailers prosper, Toys ‘R’ Us will return to Macy’s stores.

Macy’s announced a plan to display Toys “R” Us items on Thursday, becoming the latest company to tout strong results from a comeback of in-store shopping.

Consumers will be able to shop for toys in a store-within-a-store style in more than 400 Macy’s nationally starting next year, according to a joint press statement from Macy’s and WHP Global, which owns the Toys “R” Us brand.

The toy company famed for its colorful Geoffrey the Giraffe symbol was struggling to stay afloat as a standalone brick-and-mortar store.

Macy’s stock jumped after the 160-year-old retailer announced the toy venture and raised its full-year projection, citing a boost from returning shoppers.

The results came amid a wave of generally solid profits from retailers, including big-box chains Walmart and Target, off-price behemoth TJX, and sister department store Kohl’s, with executives pointing to a resurgence in physical store sales even as online growth slowed.

Amazon plans to create multiple multipurpose shopping spaces akin to department stores, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal. Brick-and-mortar businesses, which were pounded early in the pandemic, looked to get a boost from the report.

According to the publication, which cited people familiar with the situation, the stores will sell household items, electronics, and fashion, highlighting Amazon’s private-label merchandise.

Analysts cited a number of strategic reasons for Amazon’s planned physical retail expansion, including a desire to boost sales in clothing, home furnishings, and other product lines, as well as a recognition that the “future of retail is multichannel” rather than primarily online, according to GlobalData Retail’s Neil Saunders.

“We do not comment on rumors and speculation,” an Amazon spokeswoman said.

Macy’s toy announcement coincided with the company’s revelation of $345 million in second-quarter earnings, a significant improvement over previous year’s loss of $431 million. The recovery coincided with a 59 percent increase in sales to $5.6 billion.

When compared to the same period last year, digital sales are down 6%, but up 45 percent when compared to the same period this year.

The customer, according to Macy’s Chief Executive Jeffrey Gennette, is becoming “increasingly omnichannel,” visiting stores but then buying later online after doing more research.

“It used to be that you would have two touch points with a consumer before they would complete a transaction,” says the author. “It’s now six o’clock,” Gennette announced.

