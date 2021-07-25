As rescuers look for missing people in India, the death toll from the monsoon season has risen to 124.

Officials reported Sunday that the death toll from flooding and landslides caused by torrential monsoon rains in India has risen to 124, with rescuers looking for dozens more missing.

Since Thursday, torrential rains have lashed the country’s western coast, with the India Meteorological Department predicting more rain in the coming days.

More than 40 people were murdered in a massive landslide that hit the hillside town of Taliye, south of Mumbai, on Thursday, killing 114 people in Maharasthra state.

When the avalanche came, villager Jayram Mahaske, whose family were stranded, told AFP that “many people were washed away while they were attempting to flee away.”

Local neighbors told AFP that it crushed scores of homes in minutes, leaving only two concrete structures intact and cutting off power.

Rescuers were searching the mud and debris for the remaining 99 people who had gone missing.

Inspector Rajesh Yawale of the National Disaster Response Force, who was directing rescue operations in the area, told AFP Saturday, “My entire team is involved in rescue operations today.”

Many bodies were carried away, he claimed, with some lodged in trees downstream.

A dozen more people were killed in two landslides south of Mumbai.

On Thursday, flood levels in sections of Chiplun soared to nearly 20 feet (six metres) after 24 hours of nonstop rain swamped roads and residences.

Eight patients at a local Covid-19 hospital are said to have perished after the floodwaters cut off electricity to ventilators.

According to the state government of Goa, a woman drowned in the state’s “biggest floods since 1982,” according to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

Floodwater levels remained high in the coastal plains of Maharashtra and Goa after rivers breached their banks.

To escape the rising waves, terrified inhabitants rushed onto rooftops and upper levels.

The death toll in Karnataka state jumped from three to nine overnight, with four more people missing, officials said.

In the 11 districts affected, power was out, and crop losses were reported across large swaths of land, according to officials.

Authorities reported a structure collapsed in a Mumbai slum just before daybreak on Friday, killing four people.

The tragedy occurred less than a week after numerous homes were crushed by a fallen wall and a landslide in the city, killing at least 34 people.