As rebels close in on Ethiopia’s capital, the US orders diplomats to leave.

On Saturday, the United States said that all of its non-essential diplomats and their families had been forced to leave Ethiopia, as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed encouraged Ethiopians to make sacrifices in order to fend off rebels threatening to advance on the capital.

On Friday, nine rebel factions announced that they would form an alliance centered on the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which has been embroiled in a year-long conflict that has killed thousands of people and forced many more into famine-like conditions.

Abiy, the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize winner, dispatched soldiers to Tigray in November of last year, accusing the TPLF of targeting military positions.

On Friday, the US State Department announced that it has “directed the departure of non-emergency US government personnel and their families,” as well as advising all other US citizens to leave.

In the last week, Saudi Arabia, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, and other nations have all advised their citizens to leave Ethiopia.

As he signed the nine-party pact in Washington on Friday, TPLF representative Berhane Gebre-Christos claimed the alliance’s goal was to “destroy the regime.”

“There are sacrifices to be made,” Abiy wrote on Saturday, “but those sacrifices will salvage Ethiopia.”

“We’ve been through the trials and tribulations, and it’s made us stronger,” he remarked.

On Twitter, the government’s communication department said: “It is an honor for us, Ethiopians, to die for our sovereignty, unity, and identity. There is no Ethiopianism without a willingness to make sacrifices.” The TPLF said last weekend that its fighters have moved into the Amhara region after retaking their Tigray bastion in June.

It said on Wednesday that it had arrived in the Amhara village of Kemissie, 325 kilometers (200 miles) northeast of the city.

The TPLF also said it was conducting “joint operations” with the Oromo Liberation Army, a rebel group that predicted Addis Ababa would fall in a matter of weeks.

The Ethiopian government, which announced a state of emergency on Tuesday, has denied any serious rebel advance or threat to the capital, promising to continue fighting in “an existential battle” until victory is achieved.

Billene Seyoum, Abiy’s spokesperson, accused the rebels on Friday of spinning “an alarmist narrative that is causing tremendous tension among many populations, including the international community.”

“This information warfare and propaganda that they have been spreading creates a false sense of insecurity,” she continued.

The United Nations Security Council asked for a truce on Friday, but neither side has reacted.

Shortly after sending in the, Abiy declared victory in the battle.