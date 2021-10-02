As Q4 trading begins, Asia and Europe fall, while the US rises.

On Friday, global stock markets had a mixed start to the fourth quarter, with Wall Street recovering from recent losses but Asia and Europe making little headway.

Supply chain snarls, inflation, the Delta variant of Covid-19 and its impact on the economic recovery, and, most recently, political deadlock in the United States that is edging it closer to a potential debt default have all plagued global stocks recently.

On the first day of October trading, Wall Street saw solid gains, in what analysts saw as a good reaction to news that pharmaceutical giant Merck will seek approval in the United States for an oral medicine against Covid-19 that had worked well in clinical testing.

“I think a cure for Covid is something that a lot of people, not just investors, have been hoping for,” said Kim Forrest of Bokeh Capital Partners.

European markets experienced a bumpy day, with the FTSE 100 in London and the DAX in Frankfurt both closing the afternoon in the red, while the CAC 40 in Paris closed nearly unchanged. Earlier in the day, Asian markets suffered more significant losses.

According to Charles Schwab analysts, “the markets are likely to continue volatile as (the fourth quarter) begins, with October another historically bumpy period after September’s wild ride for the markets, which saw the S&P 500 snap a seven-month winning streak.”

There was reason to be concerned. As the world’s greatest economy battles with supply chain delays and shortages as it recovers from the pandemic’s company closures, the US Commerce Department’s personal consumption expenditures price index was up 4.3 percent from August 2020.

Congress passed a bill to avoid a government shutdown on Thursday evening, but they now have just weeks to raise the debt ceiling and avoid a default, or face economic disaster.

Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare said, “The news out of Washington hasn’t been as encouraging.”

Investors in Europe were also concerned about rising inflation.

Consumer prices in the Eurozone rose by 3.4 percent on an annualized basis in September, the sharpest rate since 2008, as energy costs skyrocketed.

Most global central banks claim that the recent inflation increase is only transitory, but investors are concerned that tighter monetary policy will stifle any recovery following the Covid disaster.

According to Interactive Investor analyst Richard Hunter, the inflation report “probably hasn’t improved general attitude.”

"However, the European Central Bank is following in the footsteps of the other major central banks in presuming that the.