As prices rise to a 30-year high, Biden vows to tackle inflation “front on.”

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that Americans are overpaying for common items, vowing to confront the problem “head on” after government data revealed that inflation hit a 30-year high last month.

The Labor Department’s steep increase in the consumer price index (CPI) startled analysts and the White House, and it came as Biden was on his way to Baltimore to pitch the $1.2 trillion infrastructure makeover he believes can turn the tide.

In a videotaped statement from the port of Baltimore, Biden said, “Today’s economic figures (show) unemployment continuing to fall, but consumer prices remain too high.”

The president was in the city to argue that his infrastructure package, which was agreed by Congress last week, will lower costs and supply bottlenecks.

“Everything from a gallon of gas to a loaf of bread is more expensive,” Biden remarked.

“Even though wages are rising, we still face difficulties that must be addressed.” We must confront them head-on.” Biden will sign the infrastructure bill into law on Monday with members from both parties who helped write it and others who helped it get to the president’s desk, according to the White House.

Inflation in the United States had been quite low in recent years, but it exploded in 2021 as American businesses resumed normal operations thanks to Covid-19 vaccinations.

Prices were pushed higher by increased demand from cash-rich consumers, as well as labor shortages in the United States and global supply chain snarls that hampered supplies of critical components like chips.

While Biden has claimed that the increases are only temporary, they have provided his critics with a powerful counterargument to the spending plans on which he has bet his presidency as his support numbers decline.

“Spending trillions more dollars on the Democrats’ tax and spending spree will only exacerbate the problem Americans are suffering,” House Energy and Commerce Committee Republicans tweeted, referring to the pattern as “Bidenflation.”

Last week, Congress passed an infrastructure bill, but the president’s Build Back Better proposal to improve America’s social safety net with a $1.85 trillion investment over ten years is embroiled in infighting among his Democrats, who control the legislature by a razor-thin margin.

Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat who has criticized the plan’s price tag, responded to the CPI report on Twitter, saying, “By all accounts, the threat posed by historic inflation to the American people is not ‘transitory,’ but is instead. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.