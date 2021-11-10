As prices rise to a 30-year high, Biden declares inflation a “top priority.”

After government data revealed US inflation hit a 30-year high last month, President Joe Biden proclaimed it a “top concern” on Wednesday, underscoring the persistent threat to his presidency and the economy.

The Labor Department’s steep increase in the consumer price index (CPI) startled analysts and the White House, and it came as Biden was on his way to Baltimore to pitch the $1.2 trillion infrastructure makeover he believes can turn the tide.

After the study was issued, Biden remarked, “Inflation harms Americans’ pocketbooks, and correcting this trend is a critical priority for me.”

“I’m going to Baltimore today to show how my infrastructure bill would lower costs, eliminate bottlenecks, and increase the availability and affordability of commodities.”

Inflation in the United States had been quite low in recent years, but it exploded in 2021 as American businesses resumed normal operations thanks to Covid-19 vaccinations.

Prices were pushed higher by increased demand from cash-rich consumers, as well as labor shortages in the United States and global supply chain snarls that hampered supplies of critical components like chips.

While Biden has claimed that the increases are only temporary, they have provided his critics with a powerful counterargument to the spending plans on which he has bet his presidency as his support numbers decline.

“Spending trillions more dollars on the Democrats’ tax and spending spree will only exacerbate the problem Americans are suffering,” House Energy and Commerce Committee Republicans tweeted, referring to the pattern as “Bidenflation.”

Last week, Congress passed an infrastructure bill, but the president’s Build Back Better proposal to improve America’s social safety net with a $1.85 trillion investment over ten years is embroiled in infighting among his Democrats, who control the legislature by a razor-thin margin.

Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat who has criticized the plan’s cost, responded to the CPI report on Twitter, saying, “By all accounts, the threat posed by historic inflation to the American people is not ‘transitory,’ but rather is becoming worse.”

The 6.2 percent increase in the CPI from October 2020 was the largest annual increase since November 1990, according to Mickey Levy of Berenberg Capital Markets, who noted that “price pressures have spread,” with increases in a variety of products and services.

CPI increased 0.9 percent in October compared to September, according to the Labor Department, more than doubling the gain in the previous month and above economists’ expectations.

The majority of the increase was evident in energy prices, with gasoline prices skyrocketing. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.