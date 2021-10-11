As prices rise, Sri Lanka’s president admits to ‘not delivering.’

Due to a severe foreign exchange crisis, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa stated his government is “not delivering” as food, medicine, and other vital products continue to be scarce.

On Sunday, Rajapaksa’s office quoted him as stating, “The people may have a sense of dissatisfaction towards me and the administration for not delivering as they expected.”

“That is something I accept. Not only should I accept it, but so should all ministers and members of Parliament “In a speech commemorating the military’s 72nd anniversary, he addressed troops.

The island nation of 21 million people has been unable to import supplies due to a lack of foreign money, causing the government to proclaim a state of emergency and impose rationing.

In a desperate attempt to stop the hoarding of commodities like as rice, sugar, lentils, and milk powder, the government relaxed price controls on critical foods on Friday.

The government announced an 85 percent increase in the price of liquified petroleum gas used in cooking stoves starting Monday, only hours after Rajapaksa’s remarks on Sunday.

Wheat flour and cement prices have also risen by roughly ten percent.

To make up for $350 million in losses in the first eight months of this year, the state-run Petroleum Corporation has asked the government to raise retail prices for all fuels significantly.

Sri Lanka’s economic troubles, according to private economists and international rating agencies, precede the outbreak.

When Rajapaksa entered power in November 2019, the country’s foreign reserves were $7.5 billion, but by the end of September, they had dropped to $2.5 billion, prompting concerns about Colombo’s capacity to service its massive international debt.

Rajapaksa lowered sales taxes in half and dramatically decreased taxes on corporate profits and personal income shortly after taking power, in the hopes of boosting investments and strengthening the economy.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, had its worst economic year last year, with a 3.6 percent drop in output, mostly due to the pandemic’s impact on tourism.

Because of cash shortages, the government barred the import of non-essential goods, including vehicles, in March 2020.